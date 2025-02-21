The Sound Of Big Wins Is Here

They say money makes the world go round, but on PrideSpins, money does more than just move—it drops, stacks, and makes that sweet ‘Kwen Kwen’ sound as you win big! If you love the thrill of the game and the joy of seeing cash roll into your account, then the Kwen Kwen Tournament is made just for you!

From February 17th 2025 to March 5th, PrideSpins players are going head-to-head in the Kwen Kwen Tournament, where GHS 50,000 is up for grabs. Every spin isn’t just a play; it’s a step closer to hearing that ching-ching sound as coins pile up in your wallet. Whether you’re here for the fun or chasing that top prize, the money dey here for we all so come make we chop am together!

Winning big has never been easier. Just visit the Tournament tab on PrideSpins, select any game marked with the Tournament label, and start spinning. Every spin earns you points, and the top 1,000 players will walk away with cash prizes. The competition is heating up, so keep an eye on your rank and secure your share of the money before it’s too late!

It even gets better in March as PrideSpins celebrates Ghana’s 68th Independence with over GHS 68,000 in cash prizes! From March 3rd to March 17th, you can win big and be part of history. The money train no dey stop, and there’s always a new way to cash out big on PrideSpins.

Since launching in Ghana, PrideSpins has been making millionaires, rewarding thousands of players, and delivering the best online gaming experience. The excitement never stops, and we’re keeping it even more local with new Ghana-inspired games under the “Vibes Sorr” category. Expect thrilling games that bring the culture, energy, and big money vibes straight to your screen.

Register now at pridespins.com.gh with promo code “WINNER or TUAYIE” to unlock even more exclusive rewards.

Spin, win, and let the Kwen Kwen sound bless your account! Don’t be left out—join the tournament now and make your pockets heavy!

Join the Kwen Kwen Tournament below!

https://pridespins.com.gh/promotions/kwen-kwen-tournament