The Speaker of Parliament must sit up

I believe the place the NPP took Nana Akufo Addo to that has made him a mumu President is the same place they took the Speaker of Parliament to. Hon Alban Sumana Bagbin has suddenly become a mumu Speaker of Parliament. Let me explain myself:

Hon Alban Bagbin presided over the proceedings in Parliament and rejected the 2021 Budget. A day or two later, he traveled to Dubai on health grounds. In his absence, his Deputy presided and overturned all that Hon Bagbin did.

Some of us thought when Hon. Bagbin comes back, he was going to restore what he did and maybe punish his Deputy for being disrespectful. Instead Hon. Bagbin came and gave us three hours speech. A speech that didn’t change Parliament.

A speech that didn’t go anywhere. Simply put, a three hours of a useless speech.

Then came the passage of the E-Levy Act. After the Speaker admitting all the errors that went into the passage of the Act, he still allowed it to pass. He then allowed his members of Parliament, who are also members of his party to go to the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the rules of parliament. Since the forth republic, this is the only time members of parliament have run to the Supreme Court to interpret its own rules. Very shameful. This can only happen under a mumu Speaker of Parliament.

Because of the way E-levy passed, the NPP has the balls to now talk of Agyapa. What nonsense is that?

If for nothing at all, Hon Alban Bagbin should take control of his Parliament just as Hon. Peter Ala Adjetey and Prof. Mike Oquaye did. In their times, we all knew NPP was in control of the House and no NDC nonsense passed.

Mahama reba.

Dr. Lawrence lives in USA