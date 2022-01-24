The special bonuses offered by Melbet in Ghana

Every online bookmaker and casino that wants to become a household name in the iGaming business in Ghana has to be innovative. Some brands want to make sure they offer an impressive interface, fast registration process, and user-friendly payment options. On the other hand, others prefer to provide their clients with a wide variety of betting options.

Despite the fact that iGaming brands that offer more betting categories are successful, some of them exceed expectations because they also offer a wide array of promotions. The best example is Melbet, an international gambling phenomenon that accepts players worldwide. Some of you are aware that thanks to Silentbet, you can use this Melbet code for Ghana, which allows you to get up to 1794 GHS from the welcome proposal. Those who decide not to avail themselves of the bonus code will have access to less amount of money, so it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that many punters use it.

The promo for new clients is fun, but Melbet has many other tricks up its sleeve that are not accessible elsewhere. Let’s check two of the most impressive alternatives.

Birthday Bonus

The first thing that everyone has to do to use a given operator’s services is to create an account. Registering as a new user requires you to share your name, date of birth, address, currency, country of residence, and more, depending on the platform. Melbet is one of the many operators where you have to complete the same process, but instead of using your personal information only for its statistics, the brand will also provide you with a special reward on your birthday.

In order to use this reward, you have to sign up and then confirm your email and phone number. Besides the process mentioned above, your account should be at least 30 days old. Moreover, you should have deposited at least 690 GHS in total to have access to this offer.

Punters in Ghana who adhere to these conditions will receive 20 free spins as a present. Unlike other bonuses offered by Melbet, this one does not have any rollover requirements. This means that once you start using them, you can pull out what you’ve won without the need to wager it.

100 Bets Bonus

The birthday bonus is fantastic, there is no arguing that, but it is only available once per year. Needless to say, people who put the Melbet bonus code from Silentbet for Ghana to use and exhaust the extra funds from the welcome proposal will want to experience something else. That’s why this top-rated gambling brand gives its punters in Ghana a special reward if they place a total of 100 bets in the last thirty days.

Bettors who manage to achieve this will have access to a cash bonus, whose maximum amount will be equivalent to the average amount of money they’ve used while placing their 100 bets. In other words, they will receive a more impressive reward if they’ve wagered more.

People in Ghana who decide to test this proposal have to keep in mind that they can wager on pre-match accumulators and single bets, as well as on live matches. Sadly, bets placed only on live games won’t help.

Another important thing to keep in mind before punting is that this promo requires gamblers to stake on markets with odds of at least 1.3.