The Springboard Show: UMB awards cash grant to young female entrepreneur

The Universal Merchant Bank Ghana (UMB), has presented a cash grant of GHS5,000 to Ewudzie-Sampson, a young female ‘agripreneur’, in support of her online grocery business.

The story of Elselund Ewudzie-Sampson, also known as Adwoa Agbogbloshie was brought to prominence during a segment on the highly rated, youth focused show, The Springboard Virtual University.

The host of the show, Reverend Albert Ocran invited Adwoa on the show following commendations from social media on her work ethic and innovation.

Adwoa’s enterprise was highlighted as an example of young, inspiring entrepreneurship.

A statement to the Ghana News Agency said, moved by Adwoa’s story, UMB extended the financial support to her.

The statement said UMB was lending its expertise and support through its unique SME value proposition, to further propel Adwoa’s business growth.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, stated, “UMB has been a partner of Springboard since 2018 and we have continued this sponsorship because the objectives of Springboard align with our origin story.

We are the Bank set up to promote Ghanaian start-ups and SMEs and we have been doing this since 1972.”

He further said, “We were moved to support the Big Samps Market because their story inspires us all. We want to support her growth, and in so doing, remind all our customers and Ghana, that when it comes to SMEs, you cannot go wrong with UMB.

Big Samps Market’s story is also an exemplar of the national policy we all are eager to see succeed, that is converting our youth bulge into a powerful wave of entrepreneurs.”

Mrs Comfort Ocran, the CEO of Legacy and Legacy and Executive Director of Springboard Roadshow Foundation, urged young entrepreneurs to be inspired by the story of Adwoa Agbogbloshie.

She further admonished the upcoming generation to stay the cause, exploring homegrown solutions and indigenous means of solving challenges.

In her response to the support, Ms Elselund Ewudzie-Sampson of Big Samps Market, expressed appreciation for the support and vote of confidence in her business.

She said, “This is serendipity and the grace of God, as all this is happening during our 5th anniversary. I am truly grateful to UMB for the support. You are truly now a part of the Big Samps story.

We are confident that as your latest SME banking customer, you will groom and grow us, as you have done to many other corporates, since 1972.”