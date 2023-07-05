The story of ShaQ Express the journey so far

Once a traditional delivery company, ShaQ Express has evolved dramatically over the past three years and has seamlessly incorporated several services to become not just an Internet-based application (App), but Ghana’s first Super App.

For those unfamiliar with the term, a Super App is a platform that offers multiple services under a single umbrella. Globally, these apps have been successful in meeting the diverse needs of consumers with the convenience of a one-stop digital solution.

In Africa, the potential for Super Apps is immense, given the rapidly increasing smartphone usage and digital literacy.

Three years ago, Anthony Owusu-Ansah, the Founder & CEO of ShaQ Express, envisioned a similar revolution in the e-commerce and logistics landscape of Ghana.

The company started as a delivery service, using 4 motorcycles for package delivery and grown the fleet using electric bikes. However, Owusu-Ansah saw beyond the traditional role of a logistics provider.

He noticed the potential to bring together various services and provide a connected digital experience to users.

Thus, ShaQ Express expanded its services to become a Super App, offering an array of features: from shopping from various vendors, ordering food and cakes, accessing home services, to booking appointments at a virtual clinic or online pharmacy.

The app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, also includes an efficient digital payment system. This built-in feature allows users to manage their purchases, deliveries, and other services all in one place, creating a seamless shopping and transactional experience.

Despite the global popularity of Super Apps, few local companies have ventured into this realm in Africa.

ShaQ Express is thus leading the charge, with a vision to become an international player while retaining its local roots.

The company’s success in creating Ghana’s first Super App shows its potential to compete on the global stage.

The transition from a delivery company to a Super App in just three years is a testament to the innovative and forward-thinking leadership of Anthony Owusu-Ansah.

His dedication to meeting customer needs and leveraging digital transformation has set the company on a fast track to success.

By providing multiple services on one platform, it has not only increased user convenience but also set a new standard for e-commerce and logistics in Ghana.

As a local company with a global vision, ShaQ Express is paving the way for a new era of Super Apps in Ghana.