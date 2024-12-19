The Struggle for Relevance: e-Zwich’s Future in Ghana’s Evolving Digital Economy

Sitting outside her modest home in a village near Koforidua, 68-year-old Abena Mensah holds her e-Zwich card, a vital tool that has provided her access to monthly pension payments for nearly a decade.

“This card has made things easier for me,” she says, “but sometimes, the system doesn’t work, and I must wait for days to get my money.” Abena’s frustrations are shared by many Ghanaians who still rely on e-Zwich, the biometric payment system that was once a pioneer in financial inclusion but now risks losing relevance in a fast-evolving digital economy.

Launched in 2008, e-Zwich was designed to bring financial services to the unbanked population. The system enabled users to access government payments such as pensions, student allowances, and other welfare benefits through biometric authentication, a solution that catered to those without conventional identification or access to traditional banking. For years, it was a cornerstone of financial inclusion, particularly for people like Abena, who have limited access to physical banks.

However, Ghana’s financial landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade. The rise of mobile money platforms, led by telecom giants such as MTN, Vodafone (now Telecel), and AirtelTigo (now AT), has revolutionized how Ghanaians conduct transactions. Mobile money allows users to transfer funds, pay bills, and even access microloans, all via their mobile phones. The convenience, speed, and extensive agent network of mobile money have made it the preferred method of transaction for millions across the country.

In contrast, e-Zwich has struggled to keep up. The system requires physical cards and depends on point-of-sale devices, which are often unreliable, particularly in rural areas. For some users, like former national service personnel, e-Zwich has simply become impractical. “It’s slow, and not many customers use it. Mobile money is faster and easier,” one user stated. Moreover, merchant acceptance of e-Zwich is limited, with many businesses preferring the more flexible and widely used mobile money platforms.

Despite these challenges, e-Zwich is not without hope. Experts suggest that with the right adaptations, the platform can regain relevance in Ghana’s evolving financial ecosystem. Professor Haruna Issahaku, an associate professor at the University of Development Studies, pointed out that e-Zwich’s original mission of providing financial access to the unbanked remains crucial. He advocates for renewed efforts to target rural areas, collaborate with government programs, and improve user education to bolster adoption rates.

IT experts also see potential in bridging e-Zwich with mobile money services. Clement Anane, an IT consultant, suggested that linking the two platforms would provide users with the best of both worlds: the security of biometric authentication and the convenience of mobile money’s wide-reaching agent network. Additionally, introducing a mobile app for e-Zwich could cater to tech-savvy users and enhance the platform’s ease of use.

The biggest advantage e-Zwich still holds over mobile money is its biometric authentication, which provides a unique layer of security. With concerns about fraud in the mobile money sector on the rise, e-Zwich’s secure method of verifying users could help position the platform as a trustworthy alternative for high-value or high-risk transactions.

However, for e-Zwich to survive, it must evolve. Professor Issahaku emphasized that the system’s role in Ghana’s broader digital public infrastructure should not be underestimated. “With the right innovations, e-Zwich can continue to play a significant role in promoting financial inclusion and supporting government programs,” he said. But that will require a concerted effort to modernize the platform and ensure it remains competitive in a digital-first financial environment.

For users like Abena Mensah, the solution is simple: convenience. “If they can make it faster and easier to use, I’ll keep using it,” she says. The question is whether Ghana is ready to invest in the platform’s transformation to meet the demands of an increasingly digital society.

In a landscape dominated by mobile money, e-Zwich faces a pivotal moment. Its future will depend on whether it can adapt quickly enough to stay relevant. Without strategic investments, innovation, and a renewed commitment to its original mission, e-Zwich may struggle to maintain its place in Ghana’s financial ecosystem. The answer will ultimately determine if it remains a lifeline for millions or becomes a relic of the past.