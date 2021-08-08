“The Suicide Squad” tops North American box office in opening weekend

Amid a surge of the coronavirus delta variant cases, Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad” led ticket sales at the North American box office with a less-than-expected 26.5 million U.S. dollars in its opening weekend, according to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore.

The latest adaptation of DC Comics franchise, featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup, was directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

The film follows a task force of convicts who are sent to a remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese in do-or-die assignment. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the squad must finish a search-and-destroy mission.

At the international box office, “The Suicide Squad” took in an estimated 35 million dollars from 69 markets this weekend, pushing its international cume to 45.7 million dollars for a global total of 72.2 million dollars.

The film has received largely positive reviews with an approval rating of 92 percent based on 255 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Movie audiences gave it a “B+” on CinemaScore. Enditem