The Surge in Committees Under Mahama’s Presidency

Since taking office, President John Mahama has set up a wide range of committees to address various challenges facing Ghana.

These committees span numerous sectors, from economic reform to education, and are part of Mahama’s broader efforts to ensure accountability, modernize systems, and tackle pressing national issues.

One of the first actions Mahama took was the creation of the “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) committee, which focused on recovering stolen resources. Chaired by Samuel Ablakwa, the committee has made significant strides, with its recent report urging the public to report corruption across all levels of government.

Another key initiative, the National Economic Dialogue Committee, was formed to address the country’s economic concerns. Led by Dr. Ishmael Yamson, the committee included various experts to engage in discussions on economic reforms that could drive national development.

In a bid to strengthen Ghana’s political framework, Mahama launched the Constitutional Review Committee, which is reviewing the 1992 constitution to ensure it meets the modern needs of the country. Chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, the committee consists of legal and academic experts tasked with making recommendations for constitutional changes.

In the mining sector, the government has also focused on reforms. The 18-member Mining Committee, led by Professor Martin Oteng-Ababio, was formed to develop a blueprint for sustainable mining practices. The committee is expected to deliver its report by February 2025, which will outline strategies for tackling environmental concerns and improving governance in the mining industry.

As part of his pledge to fulfill his campaign promises, Mahama set up a 120 Days Social Contract Task Force to ensure that specific goals from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto are met within his first 120 days in office. This committee, chaired by Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, is tasked with overseeing the progress of key projects outlined during his campaign.

The government has also been working on addressing the high cost of data in Ghana. Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George announced plans to set up an inter-ministerial committee to tackle this issue. The committee will explore potential solutions to make data more affordable for Ghanaians.

In the education sector, Mahama formed an eight-member Education Forum Planning Committee to organize a national discussion on educational reforms. The committee’s work is expected to focus on identifying key themes and developing strategies for improving Ghana’s education system.

Further, two significant initiatives were announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. On his first day in office, he inaugurated the 24-Hour Passport Application Committee, which aims to streamline passport services. Additionally, a Migration Regulation Committee was set up to better protect Ghanaians working abroad, addressing concerns such as exploitation by recruitment agencies.

A major push to formalize the gold sector also saw the creation of the Gold Board Technical Committee. Led by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the committee’s goal is to establish a regulatory framework to improve the country’s gold industry and, in turn, stabilize Ghana’s currency.

These committees reflect Mahama’s strategy to address long-standing issues with targeted solutions. While some critics argue that the proliferation of committees risks bureaucratic inefficiency, the government maintains that these bodies are crucial for driving reforms and ensuring that public resources are well-managed.

As Mahama’s presidency continues, the focus on creating such committees seems to be an effort to institutionalize change and leave a legacy of modernization. However, the real test will be whether the recommendations and reports from these committees lead to tangible improvements in Ghana’s governance and economic wellbeing.