The Theological Debate: Dr Abel Damina Responds to Father Oluoma

It was an evening like any other for Dr. Abel Damina, a Pentecostal pastor known for his unflinching theological stances.

However, this evening took a different turn when a congregation member brought to his attention a write-up penned by Father Oluoma, a Catholic priest in Nigeria.

The priest had critiqued Damina’s teachings, particularly his views on the Holy Communion. The write-up had stirred curiosity, and Dr. Damina decided to read through it meticulously before formulating his response.

Seated in his study, Damina read aloud the words of Father Oluoma, a man he described as seemingly enlightened but bound by what Damina viewed as “high-sounding nonsense.”

Father Oluoma’s critique began by acknowledging Dr Damina’s condemnation of the monetization of religious practices, even offering him “flowers” for this stand. However, the praise was short-lived. Oluoma soon delved into what he described as Damina’s “unnecessary controversies” on clear biblical doctrines. According to Oluoma, Damina had misrepresented the Holy Communion, dismissing it as unnecessary in contemporary Christianity.

Oluoma quoted Damina’s podcast, in which Damina argued that since Christ was alive in believers, there was no need for his body and blood through the Eucharist. Oluoma found this claim absurd, accusing Damina of disregarding clear biblical texts, such as 1 Corinthians 10:16 and Acts 2:42, which affirm the practice of breaking bread in the early Church.

As Damina read the text, his tone grew sharper. “It’s alarming,” he said, “to hear someone use extensive vocabulary but fail to establish strong doctrinal points. This shows emptiness and a lack of understanding of sound doctrine.”

Father Oluoma had defended the Eucharist as central to Christian worship, tracing its roots to apostolic teachings. He elaborated on the Catholic Church’s belief in transubstantiation—the transformation of bread and wine into the actual body and blood of Christ during the Eucharistic celebration. Oluoma argued that this tradition had been unbroken since St. Peter, serving as the foundation of Catholic faith and worship.

Damina paused, shaking his head. “The reverend father misses a critical point. The Bible, not tradition, is the ultimate authority for faith and practice,” he remarked. “When you rely on oral traditions and rituals passed down without scrutiny, you risk missing the essence of the gospel.”

Father Oluoma’s critique extended beyond the Eucharist. He accused Damina of improvising scripture, likening his approach to the devil’s twisting of God’s word in the Garden of Eden. He claimed that Damina’s teachings created a theological vacuum, disregarding the rich traditions the apostles and Church fathers handed down.

Dr. Damina’s response was impassioned, “This is not about church history or apostolic succession. It is about sound biblical interpretation. The resurrection of Christ nullifies the need for any symbolic rituals. Christ is alive in us, and we don’t need repetitive practices to remember Him.” His fervour was palpable, underscoring his unwavering commitment to his beliefs.

As he neared the end of the write-up, Damina addressed Oluoma’s concluding remarks. The priest questioned whether to trust the apostles, who faithfully practised the Eucharist, or Damina, who dismissed it. Oluoma suggested that Damina viewed the apostles as less spiritual and ignorant while positioning himself as the ultimate authority. Damina’s concluding remarks covered the entire debate, “It is not about choosing between the apostles and me. It is about choosing Christ and His finished work. The Holy Communion was a shadow of things to come. Now that Christ has come and risen, we live in the reality of His presence within us. That is the gospel truth, and rituals or traditions cannot dilute it.”

The room fell silent as Damina closed the document. His words had left a profound impact, underscoring that this debate was more than a clash of doctrines; it was a battle over the interpretation of the very foundation of Christian faith. For Damina, the message was simple: Christ’s resurrection transcended rituals, offering believers a direct, unmediated relationship with God.

For Father Oluoma, however, the Eucharist remained a sacred tradition, a continuation of the apostles’ teachings, and an unbroken link to the early Church.

As Dr Damina prepared to address his congregation, he knew his response would spark further discussion. But he was undeterred. To him, standing for the gospel’s truth was worth every controversy.