The Time For The Star To Shine In Any Darkness – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

One of the seasoned men of God in this end time who has impacted many lives and won the hearts of many people across the world with his precise prophesies has cheered the Black Stars of Ghana on as the clash with Super Eagles of Nigeria in their World Cup qualifiers.

The Man of God, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said, the Black Star placed in the Middle of the Ghana Flag wasn’t a coincidence but for a divine purpose which must be fulfilled today by the 11-man Black Stars of Ghana team.

Speaking on Angel Fm’s Anopa Bofo program this morning, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said Ghana is the first born of Africa, whilst Israel is the first born of the whole world.

He said considering the physical stature of the Nigerian players, the Black Stars must change their style of play and play typical Ghanaian football.

“We are not going to play like them, we have to play Ghana soccer and put the ball down and confuse them. Ghana has a kind of soccer which if we employ those tactics, we can take the Super Eagles by surprise,” he said.

He also mentioned that in the first half, the Super Eagles will go physical so as to make the Black Stars tired. But that should not deter them from pushing on leveraging on their skills.

“This is the time we need skills. We need players with stamina because they will not allow us to create the chance. So, we must take every opportunity to score,” Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said.

He explained that since 1957 when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah gained independence for Ghana, the Star has been placed in the flag.

“But why did Kwame Nkrumah pick the 6th day of the third month? Moses was born on March 7, he died in March. During Ester and Hamman time, Hamman requested for the 3rd month. It was for a purpose.”

He indicated that the Fomalhaut, moved on March 6th moved from Persia to Ghana and landed at the Independence square.

This Star he said, is the same in the Ghana Flag and can be seen on the American Dollar.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said after 65 years, the same star will come back to Ghana tomorrow, March 30.

“Genesis 22: 17-18: I will surely bless you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and as the sand on the seashore. Your descendants will take possession of the cities of their enemies, and through your offspring[a] all nations on earth will be blessed,[b] because you have obeyed me.”

He however said the 11 stars (Black Stars) are going to give the president a birthday gift.

“At 12:15 tomorrow, the Fomalhaut will enter Ghana waters and on 31st it will go to Mankyia…. It will be in Ghana for one year. God is about to choose His own.”

“Numbers 24: 17: I see him, but not now; I behold him, but not near.

A star will come out of Jacob; a scepter will rise out of Israel.

He will crush the foreheads of Moab. the skulls of all the people of Sheth.”

He urged the people of Ghana to be expectant of a Star which will emerge to redeem the land.