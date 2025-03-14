The Timeless Pursuit of Fulfillment: Lessons from Professor Daniel Bagah’s Journey 

Last week, at the Matriculation Ceremony of the Simon Diedong University of Business and Integrated Studies, history was made.

It was a day filled with excitement, hope, and the anticipation of new beginnings. The faces of the matriculants radiated joy as they expressed their readiness to uphold the university’s values and excel in their respective fields.

In the midst of this vibrant atmosphere, my gaze fell upon a figure of great reverence and respect. At first, I thought I was mistaken—perhaps I was still weary from the poor sleep I had the night before. But after wiping my eyes with a handkerchief to clear any doubt, there he was, standing before me: Hon. Naa Professor Daniel Anleu-Mwinila Bagah, the recently retired Council of State Member, now inducted into the 2024/2025 class of LLB (Law).

For those unfamiliar with Professor Bagah, he is one of the pioneers of the University for Development Studies, Wa Campus. Over the years, he climbed through the ranks, holding critical positions and making immense contributions to the university’s growth. His efforts were instrumental in the transformation of the Wa Campus into what is now the Simon Diedong University of Business and Integrated Studies. After a distinguished career, he retired upon reaching the official retirement age.

So, what would motivate such a trailblazing figure—a man who has achieved so much, carved a niche for himself and his family, and amassed great wealth—to return to the very university he helped establish? And not to teach or impart knowledge, but to be taught again?

As these questions swirled in my mind, I found myself grappling with tears, searching for answers. I reflected deeply on this extraordinary journey of Professor Bagah, and in a moment of quiet contemplation, I came to realize something profound: a truly ambitious and determined person derives satisfaction not from accolades or wealth, but from fulfillment. For such individuals, age, resources, and time are mere afterthoughts in the pursuit of personal growth and passion.

Professor Bagah, now in his seventies, could easily rest on the laurels of his accomplishments. He has served as the Council of State Member for the Upper West Region, and if wealth were the goal, he has already achieved it. Yet, here he stands, fueled by a burning dream, driven by passion, refusing to leave any stone unturned.

The lesson to be learned from his life is clear: age should never be a barrier to the pursuit of one’s dreams. Even in the twilight years, one can still return to school, still seek knowledge, still chase after long-held aspirations. Whether you lack formal education, experience, or technical expertise, your commitment to personal growth and learning can propel you toward the fulfillment of your dreams.

Professor Bagah’s journey teaches us that it is never too late to pursue the things that bring meaning and joy to our lives. His story is a powerful reminder that no matter our stage in life, we can continue to learn, grow, and achieve. It inspires us to cast off limitations and to believe, deeply and truly, that the pursuit of fulfillment is timeless.

In a world that often tells us that certain doors are closed after a certain age, Professor Bagah’s life boldly proclaims that those doors can always be reopened. His courage and determination move us to tears, not out of sorrow, but out of the realization that we, too, have the power to write the story of our lives at any moment. It is never too late-if it brings fulfillment, it is always worth pursuing.

Be inspired!

Charles Angsennia Subie

Lecturer

Department of Information and Communication Technology

Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University -Wa

+233201846622