The Transport Operators Resistance in Reducing Transport Fares: Are We Our Own Enemies?

In recent times, one of the most pressing concerns for individuals around the country has been the rising cost of living. One significant contributor to this challenge is the increasing transportation fares that burden commuters on a daily basis. The egregious fact is that whenever transport fares increase everything in the country increases.

While Ghanaians naturally expect transport fares to decline due to the directives issued by the Ministry of Transport with the reduction in petroleum prices, the reality has proven otherwise. This paradoxical situation raises an intriguing question: Are we, in fact, the enemies of our own lives when it comes to transport fares?

Historically, the cost of transportation has been heavily influenced by the price of petroleum products, such as petrol, natural gas, and diesel. When petroleum prices surge, it is logical and understandable that transport fares rise in response. Conversely, when petroleum prices decrease, Ghanaian consumers expect a proportional reduction in transport fares. However, the intricate dynamics of the transport industry in Ghana reveal a more complex picture that is difficult to look at.

It is a fact that beyond the cost of fuel, various other factors contribute to the operating expenses of transportation services such as vehicle maintenance, insurance, and licensing fees, among others.

But as petroleum prices are a significant component that pushes for the increments in transportation fares, it is of great importance to reduce fares as the major component has also reduced. This is logic, not rocket science.

Serve and respect us commuters as we have over the years respected and served you as drivers and transport owners.