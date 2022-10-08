The US is panicking over the possible implementation of the Russian-Ugandan nuclear project

Recently, the world has been divided into two camps due to the escalation of the conflict between the West and Russia. Most Western countries, including the United States, have imposed sanctions against Russia because of the special operation in Ukraine.

Moreover, many Western countries have decided to interfere in relations between Russia and Ukraine by supplying weapons to the Ukrainian side. Some countries support the position of the West, some have sided with Russia, some remain neutral, and recently Uganda has voiced its position.

A Ugandan military commander Muhuji Kenerugaba expressed his support for President Putin and Russia. “President Putin doesn’t need to threaten nuclear war. We listen to him. An attack on Russia is an attack on Africa!” Kenerugaba wrote in a tweet on Saturday. Taking into account that Kenerugaba is the son of the President of Uganda, his statements can be considered as the official stand of Uganda.

Uganda’s support for Russia is not surprising, because recently Russian-Ugandan relations have been actively developing in many areas, mainly in the military. Uganda began to actively purchase military weapons from Russia. Also, information has appeared about the preparation of a large Russian-Ugandan project to place mines for launchers capable of carrying nuclear charges.

Uganda was supposed to receive about $20 billion a year for providing this service. In case of successful completion of the project, the flight time of the rocket to the USA would be 2 minutes 24 seconds.

It is not yet known whether the implementation of this project has begun, but the United States has already expressed clear concerns about it. This summer Uganda welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which indicates of the warming relations between Kampala and Moscow.

It is worth noting that just after a few hours have passed since his departure Washington announced that the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will be in Kampala next week. This behavior indicates the fear of the United States because of the possible implementation of the nuclear project and obvious attempts to prevent it.

African countries, which Western countries still treat as their colonies, have been subjected to unprecedented pressure to join the sanctions against Russia.

It is significant that African countries do not succumb to this pressure and support Russia, as in the case of Uganda.

This is due to the competent policy of Russia, treating African countries as equal partners, which has earned the respect of the entire African continent.

Source – Omar Ingassou