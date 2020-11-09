Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide in a moving speech to party faithful has called on Ghanaians to defeat the only virus that has plagued the country which is Former President Mahama.

According to Mr Hadzide, the former president has shown time and time over what he described as Mr Mahama’s incompetency through his reign as president, a performance which led to a massive loose to the ruling New Patriotic Party. Mr Hadzide in heavily lashing out at the former president stated that NDC’s flagbearer lacks the moral and political will to lead the country into prosperity.

The Deputy Minister made these comments at the 10,000 Walk for Victory at Mpraeso on Saturday while addressing the mammoth crowd of enthusiastic party youth from across the Mpraeso constituency.

“This country has tried Mr Mahama before and he failed miserably. Mahama gave us Dumsor, cancelled allowances, gave us unemployment and run down the economy”, Mr Hadzide noted adding that voting for Mahama was akin to asking a carpenter to make you a dress. “carpenters can’t make dresses same way Mahama can’t govern”

The Deputy Minister further stated that it is time Ghanaians show up in their numbers on election day to vote and help defeat the NDC and its flagbearer whom he described the “real virus”.

“We are aware of the Coronavirus and we know that wearing of masks, social distancing and the other protocols can help as defeat COVID-19. But there is another virus; the NDC and John Mahama and we must defeat that virus by turning out in our numbers to vote number one; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all NPP Parliamentary Candidates” Mr Hadzide said.

The Deputy Minister appealed to the constituents of Mpraeso to come out in their numbers on December 7 and vote massively for Nana Addo as President while ensuring a win for the party’s Parliamentary candidate, Davis Opoku Ansah in an attempt to protect the gains made as a country including the free SHS, planting for food and jobs, restoration of allowances, regular and cheaper electricity as well as ensuring the continuous growth of the Ghanaian economy.

Source: NewsGhana