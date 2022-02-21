The world’s number one international talent show, The Voice Nigeria is set to hit the screens with its fourth season of the show.

This season of the show will be fully produced in Nigeria for the second time by UNITY1 Limited and FAME Tv and it promises to be bigger, better and even more authentic than previous seasons.

The fourth season of the show which will be produced in partnership with British television giant, ITV, and international record label, Universal Music UK and in conjunction with YouTube is expected to attract the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global stage as the country’s music industry continues to enjoy international attention.

Expressing his delight over the show, the Managing Director, Un1ty Limited and Executive Producer, The Voice Nigeria, Mr. Akin Salami stated, ‘’We are beyond excited to draw open the curtain of a new season, the Fourth season of The Voice Nigeria. The third season of the show was produced in Nigeria for the first time since the inception of the show.

It was definitely an outstanding show from all the local and international feedback we received. This 4th season of the show is coming with new and exciting twists and turns especially in a time when the Nigerian music industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

Our aim is to continually provide a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage. We are set to deliver a season like never seen before.

We have exceptional sponsors and partners (both returning and new sponsors) that have also provided invaluable support in bringing this season to life. They have supported the show in retaining its spot as the number one music reality tv show in Nigeria.’’

The Voice Nigeria made the announcement earlier today and is set to kick off this season, onboarding Nigerian singing talents and training them with the best of coaches while preparing them for the global stage. In addition to this, the show would be unveiling its official sponsors for the season.

Registration for The Voice Nigeria is free and will kick off on the 18th of February 2022. For More information, visit The Voice Nigeria’s website www.thevoicenigeria.com and all their social media platforms.