Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said the 2020 Presidential Election would be decided on the records of the National Democratic Congress under Former President John Mahama and the New Patriotic Party under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo .

“The choice Ghanaians face on December 7 is between John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Thankfully, both of them have records,” Vice President Bawumia said in a release issued by his Office, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday.

“John Mahama was Vice President and President for eight years and Nana Akufo-Addo has been the president for three and half years,” the release quoted Dr Bawumia’s comment, which it said was posted on his official Facebook page.

“It is not about what you say in opposition. It is about what you did in government. What matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve,” he explained.

“Former President Mahama, during the outdooring of his Running Mate on Monday, July 27, promised among other things, to settle monies owed customers of liquidated financial institutions, including DKM, which collapsed during Mahama’s presidency”.

The release said while the Akufo-Addo led Government had settled a number of customers, and the Official Liquidator, Eric Nana Nipa, had started paying claims of staff of liquidated banks; Former President Mahama “poorly supervised the illegal activities of the liquidated banks”.

Additionally, it said, 82 licensed financial institutions collapsed during his time in government.

“Nana Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, has rescued the financial system and spent GHC 21 billion to save the deposits of 4.6 million depositors, who would otherwise have lost their savings. DKM depositors will also be paid,” it said.

The release said the Akufo-Addo-led Government was reviving the economy, which was mismanaged under the Former President.

All the economic indicators were improving significantly, it added.

Vice President Bawumia, the release said, also listed 50 things the John Mahama administration mismanaged, or failed to implement, which the government of Akufo-Addo had achieved in three and half years.

