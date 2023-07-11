The Water Crisis Is Political, Economic And Social – Minority Rights Group International 2023 Report reveals

Many people across the world have the view that the human body holds 79 per cent of water mass. Hence, human being including plants, animals and microbes cannot stand the test of time without water. However, this value check has been neglected by state institutions, companies and United Nations Agencies.

The just concluded 2023 report made by Minority Rights Group International genuinely suggests that the focus on water cycle and the present day understanding have shoved into oblivion due to the political, social and economic threats being set forth.

Today, minorities and indigenous people are unprotected to water crisis especially in Africa and Asia continents where access to safe drinking water is farfetched as a result of the subdued and interrupted nature of the hydrological cycle. However, the water crisis is an intersectional dilemma that cuts across gender, age, class, ethnicity, religion and language.

The 280 pages report discloses the potential exacerbating circumstances faced by vulnerable people particularly minorities, indigenous people, women, children and persons with disabilities. That is to say, these populations have sustained the brunt of water-related disasters like floods, wildfires, pollution and drought among others.

Meanwhile, global water crisis is nothing but a political marketing gimmick. It is obvious that the past decades have experienced a soaring agreement made my politicians towards climate change, depletion of the biodiversity and plastic pollution therein after being incapable of making agreement to address the water problem for the benefits of all. Instead world leaders have been signatory to many treaties in order to combat these environmental challenges. For instance the net zero greenhouse gas emissions courtesy of the Paris Agreement.

Also, the report categorically reveals that since 1977 when United Nations held a Water Conference, it is only this year (2023) that UN has taken the water action on the scruff of the neck which critics have said this came in very late. Notwithstanding, Minority Rights Group International embraces the outcomes of the 2023 Water Conference which was held in New York. This conference saw around ten thousand participants making significant discussions with key focus on urging Member States, stakeholders and the private sectors to commit and urgently scale up action to addressing today’s water challenges. MRGI report amplifies.

Likewise, economic impact of water is another turning point minorities and indigenous people are faced with. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) which is an agency under the United Nations estimates that more than 1.6 billion people in the world face economic water shortage. On the strength of this finding, water scarcity happens as a result of a lack of water infrastructure better still the poor management of water resources when there is the availability of the infrastructure. Many rivers and streams have been polluted not only by chemicals, run-off, plastic waste and sewage, but also turning water into economic currency that meets the financial obligation of corporate dehydration with a mad thirst for profit. The report says.

Finally, water as a social problem. Although water is needed for agriculture, drinking, hygiene, manufacturing and sanitation, United Nations data 2023 suggests that one of six ( over one billion) people have little or no access to safe drinking water, and another two billion have unacceptable sanitation.

Regardless of these backslides water poses, the report mentions that the global economic, political and social problem have thrown the water cycle into extinction. Policymakers, politicians and United Nations Agencies must listen to the voices of minorities and indigenous people as they have the key to unlock water justice and climate solutions. In the meantime, this can only put into work inasmuch as there has to be a paradigm shift from territorial to cynical. Instead of commercialization of the water cycle.

Amongst a number of relevant recommendations that are highlighted, the report encourages the government or politicians to establish infrastructure for the fulfilment of safe drinking water and ensure supplies for everybody without discrimination. Record, recognize and protect communal customary land and water rights.

Companies should fully involve groups that faced intersectional discrimination as member of minorities and indigenous communities, including women, children, persons with disabilities and LGBTQI+ persons. Also, establish complaints mechanisms involving minority and indigenous communities in their design and implementation, while ensuring that these are accessible in ways that are relevant to the communities concerned.

UN Agencies, international financial institutions, other international and regional organizations including NGOs should carry out human rights with due diligence in order to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for any baneful impacts of their activities on minority and indigenous communities’ right to safe drinking water and sanitation. Conduct an effective and meaningful participation processes with minority and indigenous communities ahead of any activity that affects this right.

BY: MOHAMED SAHR