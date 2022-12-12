“The Wayfarers Path to Mission” launched in Tema

Evangelist Christian Kwasi Nsoah, founder of the Vertical Center Church of Christ at Tema Community Six has launched a book titled, “The Wayfarers Path to Mission” which chronicles his early days and development to become a Minister of the Gospel.

The launch at the Vertical Center of Christ Church reignited the Minister’s journey as a Servant of God revealing the candid and detailed narrative of Evangelist Nsoah’s ministerial career that took him from the Southern to the Northern part of Ghana and even South Sudan as well.

The book also looks at Evangelist Nsoah’s time with the missionaries and the journey of experience with them and many untold tales in his journey as an evangelist.

Evangelist Nsoah said the book was an exemplary act of courage to publish ministerial ordeal which would serve as ministerial guidelines and mentorship chronicle for young ministers to serve God.

“The book is the rewritten version of the book I have dreamed of since I was a kid. My soul will now rest after my death because I have left a legacy for the next generation to keep serving God,” he said.

“The Wayfarer’s Path to Mission” gives every reader a reason to live life to its fullest by engaging the whirl of destiny however it steers, and it also challenges readers to learn how to navigate life’s tough seasons and uncertainties.

Dr. Augustine Tawiah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bia West Constituency said lauded the author as the book primarily focuses on impacting the lives of people and society.

He expressed his gratitude to Evangelist Nsoah for his remarkable evangelical journey adding that, after embracing many trials of life, God made him a minister of the gospel and he served with dignity, humility, and firmness.

The Bia West MP encouraged religious leaders to continue preaching the Gospel to ensure that Christians mature in their ministerial lives.

He tasked the church members to come together to accept the baton of leadership handed over by Evangelist Nsoah to work to unite the family of Christ through providing spiritual, economic, physical, and mental support for the younger generation to be strong in Christ.

Mr. Kwame Essien, Associate Professor of African Diaspora Studies and African Lehigh University expressed confidence that the book will be relevant for students and teachers in Bible colleges, Universities, and Seminaries.

He said the book provides the perspective for Missionaries and Christians to understand the roots and historical insight of their Christian faith or religious heritage in Ghana.

The occasion was graced by cross sections of Ghanaians from the Christian community, business community, and social influencers.