The World Celebrates DJ. DaCosta today

22nd day of April, every year happens to be the day to commemorate an upcoming talented disk jockey(DJ), Dacosta J Amoah popularly known in the creative industry as DJ. DaCosta.

A BRIEF BACKGROUND OF DJ Dacosta.

Amoah J. Dacosta is popularly known for his new brand name DaCosta hails from Tantra hills, Accra near Achimota. He arrived in this world on the 22nd of April about two decades ago.

He is currently pursuing a degree in public relations at the Ghana Institute of journalism.

He normally displays his Disk jockey talents in pubs and as a Radio DJ and with his status he can be described among the top 5 students with amazing talents in the world of music.

His hobby is playing music to entertain people, he loves to make people happy through his skill no matter the situation.

He has Numerous hit mixtapes to his career and in proceeds of registration of business had to change his brand from schoolboy to the maiden name DaCosta which would be officially launched soon.

Speaking to The1957News about what he wants to be in the future he said he will like to go far with his profession as a Disk jockey(DJ) and be classified among the best DJs the world has ever produced.

“I want to go far with my profession and I think I’m on the right path. I want to be one of the best disc jockeys on the globe in course to raise the name of my country high.” He told.

He has an amazing personality that distinguishes him among his peers and as well makes him a prominent Disk Joker shortly. Happy Birthday, DJ DaCosta.