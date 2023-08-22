The World Entering Into The Kingdom Of Dragon; WAR – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has warned that beginning from this month, and in the spiritual realm the world is entering into the year of the Dragon and the Kingdom of the Dragon, hence nations, countries, companies, and individuals must tread cautiously.

Speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program today, the Founder of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) said, once upon a time there was war in Heaven and that was a clear message that, war can happen anywhere at any time.

Taking his teachings from Rev 12: 7-12 “And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels, And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven.

And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him….”

He mentioned that anytime one is dealing with dragon, he must understand that the reign of a dragon comes along with war.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that nations must be vigilant because countries will withdraw their embassies at the least provocation and this can lead to war.

“Country and country must be careful, individuals and individuals must be careful, companies, parties must be careful; the least thing will result in war which cannot end,” he said.

He stressed that, it is because of these developments that he continuously cautions ECOWAS against going to Niger because, “When you are dealing with this animal (Dragon), you risk your foreign relations and this can bring big problem.”

He also mentioned that since war can happen and occurred in heaven, we must understand as people that there can be war in every aspect of our lives.

“There can be war anywhere. If once upon a time there was war in heaven, then there can be war everywhere,” he said.

He also touched on the Chinese President’s visit to BRICS saying that wasn’t coincidental and that it was spiritually sanctioned for a country whose symbol is the dragon should visit BRICS at this time.

“We are heading towards an era; America moving into a collapsed empire and several things will go against them and when you are dealing with them you will eat your tomorrow today. So you have to watch every relationship, watch every company, watch every individual,” he advised.