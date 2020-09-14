The unveiling of the book ‘Entrepreneur First Class’ online on Saturday, September 12, 2020 could be best described by participants as an Entrepreneurial Skills Development Master Class.

This journalist was a beneficiary of the depth of knowledge which flowed freely in the air on the Zoom platform courtesy the wealth of experience of the panelists.

Amongst them; CEO, The Entrepreneur Africa, David Agu (Nigeria), CEO, Supercharged Finance (UK), Andy Burrows, Client Principal, Equal Experts South Africa, Brian Ford, Group Head, Energy – Sterling Bank (Nigeria), Dele Faseemo, Business Executive, Finastra (South Africa), Jose Montes.

Others are Entrepreneur, Mohammed Kheir, Brand Strategist and Founder of League of African Strategists, Phillip Asuquo,Writer, Art Curator & Entrepreneur, Unwana Umana, creator of Puff Puff Festival, Africa’s biggest finger food event and Digital Marketing Specialist, Film & TV Content Creator, Ubongabasi Usoroh.

Despite network contraints, these personalities took turns to share nuggets on how to become a first class entrepreneur to the participants who joined the book launch ceremony online from different parts of the world.

The host, banker, author and entrepreneur, William Anwana, husband of the Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor on Entrepreneurial Development chose his wife’s birthday to share the story behind the inspiration to pen the book ‘Entrepreneur First Class’.

According to him, ‘the book is the guide every entrepreneur needs to navigate through the uncertain territory of starting and maintaining a successful business.

In it, Mr Anwana carefully dissected all facets of entrepreneurship, making the book a must have for all and intending entrepreneurs set to embark on the rigorous journey to business success.’

Like the popular saying goes, ‘the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step, this giant step served as a kickoff for William on his journey to be the Entrepreneurs’ ‘Shakespeare’.

Source: Nelson NseAbasi