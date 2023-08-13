The world should spare Niger from becoming the Libya of West Africa

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) has been following with grave concern the internal political crisis in the Republic of Niger, since the ouster of President Mahamed Bazoum, on 26th July, 2023. Like Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is now governed by the military headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

We note that the governments of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are currently fighting to rid their countries of gangs of ferocious terrorist outfits that are hell-bent on spreading their trademark in the Sahel region. The activities of these terrorist groups posed serious threat to peace, security and political stability across the West African sub-region.

We are concerned that the people of the Sahel region are facing a humanitarian crisis that has been ignored by the international community.

The People’s Democratic League reiterates categorical condemnation of coup d’états in whatever form or manifestation, either self-coups or military coups or state-sponsored coups. And much as we advocate against war, violence and political assassinations in Africa, we condemn all acts of violence perpetrated by the Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

We commend the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for reiterating its position on peace, democracy, the rule of law, human rights and freedom among members-states. However, we reject ECOWAS temptation of military intervention to change regime in neighbouring Republic of Niger.

In our opinion, military intervention to reinstate former President Mohamed Bazoum, other than dialogue and negotiated settlement is not a solution to the crisis in that country.

We understand the challenging conditions in the Republic of Niger, which have quickly deteriorated since the spilled over of terrorist groups from Libya to the Sahel region, following the assassination of Colonel Muammar Al-Qathafi in 2011.

Even before the ousting of Mohamed Bazoum, the situation on the ground was one of wholesale poverty, sporadic attacks from terrorist outfits, insecurity of lives and property. More than half of the country is facing severe food insecurity and limited access to clean water; cholera has rapidly re-emerged; and fuel, which is critical to basic life, including water purification and electronic communication is in shortage.

Compounding these issues, the decision by Nigeria to cut-off electricity supply and ECOWAS sanctions have added more salt to injury, and are particularly affecting the entire population of Niger. Thanks to the Government of Algeria, which has decided to supply free electricity to the West African nation to help ease the current humanitarian crisis.

We encourage the international community to listen to the Nigerien civil society; respect the fundamental rights of the Nigerien people to better living conditions. We are deeply worried that any use of force now will only end sentencing the Nigerien population to hell. Obviously we all want the return of constitutional order to the Republic of Niger, but ECOWAS can’t achieve this goal by military intervention.

The international community should support peaceful dialogue and negotiated settle to the current crisis in the Republic of Niger; addressing the security situation, supporting peace building and economic stability by listening to all voices of Nigeriens.

Peaceful ends must be achieved through peaceful means. We strongly urge ECOWAS to abandon any possible use of force to change regime in Niamey. Any intervention using force to reinstate the ousted President in Niger will only perpetuate and strengthen the activities of terrorist outfits in the Sahel region. That is the truth.

We urge the media to discharge the highest principle in a bid to enable a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger. Pursuing the path of war will deepen the war scars, inflicting further loss of lives, humanitarian crisis and economic devastations that would have dire consequences for the entire West African region. The media and particularly journalists, should refrain from disseminating any information that incites conflict, hate speech and contents that degrade the African humanity.

War is anti-life, anti-democracy and anti-development; its kills, maims, destroys, displaces and sows lasting grievances and hatred among people. Once a war is triggered, no one knows when and where it ends, as it’s currently happening in the case of Libya. We do not support any pressure from anywhere, to force ECOWAS military intervention in the Republic of Niger. It would be a mistake and we urge ECOWAS to continue dialogue with the military in Niamey. This is the message we are taking to the international community.