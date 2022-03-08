The World Solemnize International Women’s Day Celebration Under the Hashtag #Breakthebias

The world commemorates a global day for women known as The “international womens day” on Tuesday March 8, 2022, with the aim of breaking the discrimination barriers against women in all aspects of leadership around the globe.

This year’s celebration is themed “Gender Equality for a sustainable tomorrow” which is represented by the Caption #BreakTheBias. This celebration is geared towards highlighting the Social, political and economic achievements of women and also seeks to rally for equal treatments and representation specifically in most key areas in our Society.

This year’s theme also seeks to call on people to work towards a world that is free from bias and discrimination so the playing field is leveled for women moving forward and reaching higher level in our society.

The UN is a pillar in seeking to achieve this global objective.

“We have today the opportunity to put the women and girls at the center of our planning and action and to integrate gender perspective into global and national laws and policies”, Sima Bahous, executive director of UN said in an interview with Ajazeera.

History about the celebration, when and where it started as well as when it was celebrated globally.

The celebration was formerly known as national women’s day which was first observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, at the Suggestion of activist Theresa Makkiel. The celebration was recognized globally for the first time after the women watch of the UN presented it to the UN general Assembly and it became recognized in 1975.

Women in Russia took to the streets to celebrate women freedom on March 8, in 1917 even before it was recognized globally which is the reason the event is celebrated March 8, every year.

The UN wishes everyone a happy women’s day and calls for an “equal and sustainable future” for all.

On this note myself I wish every woman in the world a happy celebration and “Ayekoo”

Written by: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished)/ student of the Ghana institute of journalism.

