The world with time will re-embrace its old state, coupled with educative and fun-having social gatherings at the Church, schools and other places of interest irrespective of the outbreak and resurgence of COVID-19.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph M. Y. Edusa-Eyison, the Northern Accra Diocesan (NAD)Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, said it could be possible, but only if everyone cooperated with the laid down safety guidelines set by the World Health Organisation.

He said research had shown that occurrences like the COVID-19 which affected almost every part of the globe were not new, but things went back to normal and new generations never knew of it until the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.

He made the comment in an interview with the media at the inauguration of the Ashongman Circuit of the Church at the Most Reverend K. A. Dickson Memorial Society, Ashongman Estates on Saturday.

“COVID-19, I believe is a passion phase. History tells us that years ago, some of these things happened and we will overcome it and go back to our normal situation as it was. I believe strongly that if we follow exactly what God wants us to follow through health workers, teachers and journalists among others, everything will be fine.”

Rt. Rev. Edusa-Eyison advised the public especially those who still doubted the existence of the COVID-19 to access the situation in the country and beyond, do research and listen to news extensively and they will know it is real.

“When you travel to other parts of the country, you realise that people don’t wear the mask and some believe it is the rich man’s sickness, but it is a disease for all. Maybe some people have a strong immune system and therefore to them, whatever they do doesn’t matter but not everybody is everybody.

“This disease is real and let us be cautious about it. Let us spread the good news about wearing the masks, washing hands with soap under running water, observing social distancing, and using hand sanitizers among others,” he advised.

The NAD Bishop expressed contentment on how the protocols were observed extensively at many churches, especially the Methodist Church and encouraged them to keep it up.

Speaking about the recent announcement by the government to ban wedding receptions, he said the step was a reasonable one as masks and observation of social distancing were often not common at wedding receptions.

He believed the step would also cut down on costs incurred by the couple in organisation of marriage ceremonies.

“The young ones are even praying that that one should be there forever. Let’s attend the weddings and after that, you take your food packs and leave,” he added.

The Very Reverend Paul Kwaku Ntiri Adu Jnr, the Superintendent Minister of the Ashongman Circuit, pledged his preparedness to lead the Circuit and its societies towards the right path amid the COVID-19.

With the help of the entire leadership and membership, he said he would adopt appropriate evangelism and humanitarian mechanisms to maintain and win more souls into the Methodist Church and for the kingdom of God.