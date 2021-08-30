The Worldwide Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions Industry is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions Market 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The lant manager software market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $463.0 million in 2021 to $863.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The barcode scanners market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $252.0 million in 2021 to $448.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report focuses on types of healthcare track and trace solutions such as hardware systems and software technologies. Hardware systems are further separated by into barcodes, printing and marking solutions, labelers, monitoring and verification solutions, radiofrequency identification (RFID), and others. The software solutions include plant manager software, line controller software, bundle tracking software and others.

The report covers the market environment for healthcare track and trace solutions and related regulations or legislation in specific countries. The report also reports the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also profiles the leading companies in the track and trace solutions global market.

The report segments the global market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The European region includes Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

