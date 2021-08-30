The Worldwide Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions Industry is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions Market 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The lant manager software market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $463.0 million in 2021 to $863.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
The barcode scanners market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $252.0 million in 2021 to $448.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report focuses on types of healthcare track and trace solutions such as hardware systems and software technologies. Hardware systems are further separated by into barcodes, printing and marking solutions, labelers, monitoring and verification solutions, radiofrequency identification (RFID), and others. The software solutions include plant manager software, line controller software, bundle tracking software and others.
The report covers the market environment for healthcare track and trace solutions and related regulations or legislation in specific countries. The report also reports the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also profiles the leading companies in the track and trace solutions global market.
The report segments the global market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The European region includes Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.
The Report Includes
- 39 data tables and 20 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for healthcare track and trace solutions
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
- Quantification of healthcare track and trace solutions market based on type, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario, and information on innovative products and novel product launches of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players including ACG Worldwide, Kevision Systems, Mettler Toledo International Inc., SAP, and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- History
- Advantages of Track and Trace Solutions
- Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions
Chapter 4 Global Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions
- Global Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions by Type
- Hardware Systems
- Software Solutions
- Global Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions by Application
- Serialization Solutions
- Aggregation Solutions
- Reporting Solutions
- Global Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Counterfeit Products
- Adoption of Advanced Tracking Systems
- Favorable Regulations Encourage Adoption of Tracking Systems
- Growing Concerns towards Security and Privacy
- Market Challenges
- High Implementation Costs
Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment
- Regulations in North America
- Regulatory Update in Brazil
- Regulatory Update in China
- Regulatory Update in Ecuador and Egypt
- Regulatory Update in Russia
- Regulatory Framework in Europe
- Regulatory Framework in Japan
- SMS
- Barcoding
- Regulatory Framework in India
Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Key Developments
- Company Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
