The Youth Are My Source Of Motivation – Isaac Ampiaw

Story: Robert Ayanful–Gomoa Aboso

An aspiring Assembly member for the Gomoa Aboso electoral area in the Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region, Isaac Ampiaw, has blamed the problem of youth delinquency facing the country on the lack of job opportunities, especially in the rural areas.

According to him, the majority of the youth have, at least, obtained a secondary school education, but lack of jobs has pushed them into using abusive substances, as they see that as the only source to find solace.

The aspirant, also a Geography tutor at Swedru Senior High School, noted that personal engagement with the youth to share their problems reveals that most of them have the zeal to work. However, the lack of job opportunities remains their main challenge.

He pointed out that this enthusiasm by the youth persuades him to contest for the position of Assembly member to champion their course at the local government level.

Speaking to News Ghana in an interview, Isaac Ampiaw hinted that there is a huge communication gap between the golden-agers and the youth, as the former perceive the latter as recalcitrants due to their use of abusive substances.

He stressed that when voted as the assembly member, his priority would be to bridge that gap by continuously engaging both groups in the participation and exchange of ideas for the development of the area.

He intimated that he was already working hand in hand with some nongovernmental organizations to train the youth in his area in vocational skills to make them self-employed, as well as engage them in mentorship programmes to serve as a source of motivation for the younger ones.

He further noted that through his confederation with the NGOs and their kind donation, some Basic school children in his area received learning materials such as books, pens, pencils, and school bags.

He later assured that when given the nod as the assembly member, he would work to ensure that poor sanitation, a worrisome problem in the area, is eradicated.