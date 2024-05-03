Theatre Arts AYORKUMI Set To Take Accra By Storm

Writer of the play Gerald Nyarko Mensah (Pictured Above)

Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience as playwright Gerald Nyarko Mensah brings to life the captivating tale of AYORKUMI The Shea Butter Queen (Part 1: The Awakening).

The name “Ayorkumi” originates from the Ewe-Togo Benin dialect which means “Sheer Butter Seller”

This total theatre act promises an immersive journey through time, blending live band music, choreographed dance, deep narrations, and traditional poetry.

This is a Music Dance Drama Rendition Performed by Gean Fusion Drama Group and expertly directed by Kobina Hagan.

This groundbreaking production promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling, mesmerizing performances, and innovative staging.

Set against the backdrop of the colonial era, AYORKUMI follows the soul-stirring story of a Ghanaian princess who narrowly escapes capture by slave raiders as an infant during shea butter market day in Salaga.

Rescued and adopted by a salt trader guided by the gods, the princess embarks on a remarkable journey of self-discovery.

The salt trader, guided by the gods, takes the princess to his hometown in the south, where, against the skepticism of the local elders, he raises the baby princess to adulthood together with his wife.

The royal ancestry of the princess and the future of her lineage as laid out in her destiny is revealed on her 18th birthday in a romantic encounter with the gods and in an engagement with the spirit of her deceased mother.

Through a series of divine encounters, including a romantic rendezvous with the gods and an engagement with the spirit of her deceased mother, the royal lineage of the princess is unveiled on her 18th birthday.

Join us as we witness the princess’s extraordinary upbringing in the south, amidst skepticism from local elders.

In the vibrant heart of Accra, anticipation is building as theatre enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of “AYORKUMI: Part 1 – The Awakening.”

The official event is scheduled to take place at Alliance Francaise in Accra on Saturday 11th May 2024 at 7pm prompt.

Theatre patrons, fans are entreated to mark their calendars for Saturday, May 11th, 2024, as Alliance Francaise in Accra plays host to this mesmerizing event.

Set against the backdrop of Ghanaian culture and folklore, “AYORKUMI” weaves together a tapestry of tradition and modernity, offering a unique theatrical experience like no other.

At its core, “AYORKUMI: Part 1 – The Awakening” explores themes of identity, destiny, and the power of the human spirit.

As the story unfolds, audiences will be transported to a world where ancient myths collide with contemporary struggles, creating a dynamic and thought-provoking narrative that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Interestingly enough it is not just the compelling storyline that sets “AYORKUMI” apart – it’s also the extraordinary talent behind the production.

Led by a visionary director, with Kobina Hagan at his best, the writers, and performers, the cast and crew of “AYORKUMI” bring their passion and expertise to the stage, breathing life into characters and landscapes with unparalleled skill and dedication.

From the stunning set design to the breathtaking choreography, every aspect of “AYORKUMI” has been meticulously crafted to immerse audiences in a world of wonder and enchantment.

Meanwhile in an interview with the writer of the play and one of Ghana’s most iconic Playwrights, Gerald Nyarko Mensah, this is what he had to share with the media:

“The story is set in the colonial era and it’s meant to be a series. This first part is the beginning and so this is how it all started.

We want to bring the story of the origin of the people of Ghana, particularly the collectivity of all people of Ghana who migrated from West Africa, the old Ghana, ancient Ghana as we know it was part of Mali in the northern region.

In this setting, we match the tradition of slavery and the slavery story which has been told countless times but we only see one side of it as some people came from somewhere and took our people as slaves.

….Now, what we want to do with “Ayorkumi” is to tell the other side of the story, you know, the holistic view. There was a trade component even before the slave trade itself commenced.

There was a very vibrant trade that went on between the northern and southern Ghana. There was salt moving up by canoe via the Volta River to the north in exchange for Shea Butter. There was also the Kola Nut economy coming through via the Ashantis.

So we want to show through “Ayorkumi” how all this interplay. So we start with the story of this young person, baby princess who actually got captured in the typical slavery era.

The slave raiders would pounce on people during market day or wherever they can get them, and then just stick them.”

He continued……”So they really found her, you know, captured but this baby princess had lost her mother during the attack raid.

So we show the story of how the baby was rescued by a trader from the South and this baby was held up.

She along the line grows up to an adult and shows how they are able to be resilient against the colonialists at that time. This is very very knowledgeable.”

He also explained that “the ethics and the science of trade, you know, taxation, its effect on the economy and all of that and all are being demonstrated in this piece of theatre arts. We want to bring out the story of how our Ghanaian people were resilient.

So we want to show how the resilience has roots way back, how people in Ghana already had deep knowledge of trade issues, international trade and all of that is embedded in the culture.”

From this narration, as the curtains rise and the lights dim, no doubt spectators will be transported on a journey of discovery, as they follow the protagonist’s quest for truth, purpose, and ultimately, greatness.

Don’t miss out on this enchanting tale of resilience, destiny, and the enduring power of the human spirit.

Secure your tickets now for AYORKUMI (Part 1: The Awakening) and prepare to be transported to a world where magic and reality intertwine seamlessly.

The rates being charged for the show are as follows: GHC150 for Single; GHC280 for Double and GHC600 E-Bundle for 5 tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through the shortcode: *713*33*11#.

Also reach out for more details on 0591 250 055.