Theatre Takes Center Stage in Ghana’s Fight Against Cybercrime

Ghana is turning to an unexpected ally in its battle against rising cyber fraud: live theatre performances.

As digital scams cost the nation nearly 60 million cedis last year, financial experts are advocating for theatrical productions to educate vulnerable populations about cybersecurity threats.

Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah, a digital financial services consultant, argues that conventional awareness campaigns fail to reach Ghana’s illiterate and semi-literate citizens, who represent about 30 percent of the population. “How do you teach cybersecurity to people who can’t read a report or pick the cues? You tell them a story,” Ankomah said, referencing her academic training in development communication.

Recent data from Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority reveals the scale of the challenge. Investment scams alone grew more than fourfold in the first quarter of 2024, jumping from 421,000 cedis to over 1.9 million cedis. Market traders, elderly citizens and other groups with limited digital literacy remain particularly vulnerable to sophisticated fraud schemes.

Ankomah has endorsed “Cyber Heist,” a stage production that dramatizes common digital scams through relatable storytelling. The approach builds on Ghana’s tradition of using theatre for public education, adapting it to address modern financial threats. Some banks have already incorporated similar performances into their financial literacy programs, reporting stronger engagement in rural communities compared to traditional seminars.

The initiative comes as Ghana’s rapid digital financial inclusion outpaces cybersecurity awareness. While mobile money adoption has surged, many users lack basic knowledge to protect themselves from fraud. This gap has made Ghana an attractive target for cybercriminals operating across West Africa.

Ghana’s experiment with theatrical cybersecurity education could provide a model for other developing nations facing similar challenges. As digital payments become ubiquitous across Africa, the need for accessible financial literacy programs grows more urgent. The success of these performances may determine whether cultural approaches can effectively complement technical solutions in the global fight against cybercrime.

The government’s Cyber Security Authority has begun monitoring the impact of theatrical awareness campaigns, with preliminary results showing improved fraud recognition among participants. Financial institutions are now considering scaling the approach, recognizing that protecting Ghana’s digital economy requires meeting citizens where they are culturally and educationally. This blending of traditional storytelling with modern financial education represents an innovative strategy in the ongoing battle against cyber fraud.