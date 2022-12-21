Theft, vandalism cost Mozambique’s state electricity firm US$7.6 million in 5 years

Mozambique’s state electricity company has lost 41 million meticais (around 640,000 U.S. dollars) this year, resulting from 265 cases of infrastructure vandalism and theft of electricity in the country, state-run Radio Mozambique reported on Tuesday.

Total loss resulting from such offenses stood at 489 million meticais, or 7.6 million dollars, for the last five years, the report said, quoting Marcelino Gildo, chairman of the Board of Directors of Electricidade de Mozambique (EDM).

Gildo was speaking at an award ceremony for a journalism contest celebrating the 45th anniversary of the EDM on Monday in Maputo, the capital.

The theft of energy and vandalism have hampered government efforts to achieve universal access to electricity by 2030, he said.

“We have registered, at alarming levels, the growing rate of energy theft, both by domestic customers and by large customers, who evade the duty to pay for electricity consumption,” the radio report quoted Gildo as saying.

It was the first time for the EDM to award print, radio and TV news coverage of theft of electricity and vandalism of electrical infrastructure, the report noted. Enditem