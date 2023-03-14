TheGhanaExperience donates to Fuveme Basic School

TheGhanaExperience, a private domestic tour company in Ghana, has presented educational items to the Fuveme R.C Basic School in the Anloga District.

The donation, which includes notebooks, storybooks, pens, pencils, coloured pencils, sanitary pads, footballs, volleyballs, bibs, and indoor game materials, would enhance teaching and learning while developing the skills of beneficiaries.

Mr Jim Justice Edem Cudjoe, Co-Founder of the Company, said the gesture, which was the maiden edition of their community volunteering project, was undertaken by the company together with its patrons from the United Kingdom.

He said it was aimed at giving back to the rural communities with tourist sites to enable the people to benefit from the company’s activities.

“We believe the communities should also benefit directly or indirectly from our activities and expose them to our tourist communities.”

He noted that the Company had plans to carry out such gestures in more communities to help improve education delivery.

Mr Saviour Gokah, Acting Head teacher at the school, expressed gratitude to the donors for such a gesture.

He said they would need more to enhance quality teaching and learning in the school.

Hanua Moses Akorli Tana, Leader of the community, noted that they were happy with the support from the Company.

He said it was an honour to be the first beneficiary of the company’s maiden volunteering works.

Hanua Tana appealed to individuals and organisations to go to their aid for development.