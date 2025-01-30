Their Majesties Ogiame Atuwatse III and Olori Atuwatse III Host Senator Fanny Moussokoura Chantal in a Landmark Visit to Warri Kingdom

The Warri Kingdom recently welcomed an extraordinary visit by Her Excellency Senator Fanny Moussokoura Chantal, Deputy Senate President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and 1st Vice President of the ECOWAS Female Parliament Association (ECOFEPA). Under the leadership of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR and Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, the visit celebrated cultural heritage, female empowerment, and regional collaboration, held from January 23–25, 2025.

A Grand Celebration of Culture and Unity

Senator Chantal, a distinguished daughter of the Oghoye-Eghoroke community, was warmly received by Their Majesties and the people of Warri. The welcome included a vibrant cultural reception, showcasing the Itsekiri Kingdom’s rich traditions and pride in its heritage. This historic visit also marked a homecoming for Senator Chantal, reconnecting her with her roots and community.

Women’s Town Hall Meeting: “The Role of Women in Community Development”

A major highlight of the visit was the Women’s Town Hall Meeting, held at the Palace of the Olu of Warri. Themed “The Role of Women in Community Development,” the gathering featured Senator Chantal as the keynote speaker. Key topics included female leadership, education, and sustainable development, with contributions from prominent figures like Dr. Toyin Agbolayah and Hon. Commissioner Orode Uduaghan.

During the event, Senator Chantal announced the establishment of a French Primary School in the Warri Kingdom—a monumental initiative aimed at advancing education and fostering cultural exchange.

Honour and Recognition

In a moment of deep significance, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III presented Senator Chantal with the prestigious Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), honouring her outstanding contributions to leadership and community development. This award further solidifies her status as a champion for progress and regional cooperation.

The visit also included a symbolic tree-planting ceremony at the Orugbo Love Garden, led by Senator Chantal and Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III. This act of environmental stewardship reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability and preserving the environment for future generations.

Senator Chantal also toured key initiatives spearheaded by the Royal Iwere Foundation, showcasing the Kingdom’s dedication to community development and empowerment.

A Vision for Unity and Progress

The visit concluded with an intimate dinner hosted by Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, where dignitaries discussed strategies for fostering regional partnerships and shared visions for the future. Reflecting on the visit’s significance, Their Majesties highlighted the importance of collaboration and unity in achieving sustainable development.

His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III remarked, “This visit reaffirms the strength of our shared heritage and our commitment to driving transformation through unity and collaboration.”

Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III added, “Women hold the power to shape communities and inspire change. This visit reminds us of the incredible impact we can have when we come together to honour our heritage and lead with purpose.”

A Historic Visit with Enduring Impact

The visit of Senator Fanny Moussokoura Chantal to the Warri Kingdom stands as a testament to the enduring power of cultural heritage, female leadership, and regional cooperation. Through initiatives like these, the Warri Kingdom continues to lead by example, setting a benchmark for progress and collaboration across West Africa.