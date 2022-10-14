Theives rob Zanlerigu school

Thieves allegedly broke into and made away with valuable items at the Zanlerigu Junior High School (JHS), Primary and Kindergarten in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

They allegedly destroyed doors and windows and disconnected the electric power of the schools before taking away the items that included the main switch, electric fans, sockets and all the wiring in some of the classrooms and offices.

Mr Abaa Cletus, the Head Teacher of the Zanlerigu Junior High School who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said he arrived at the school on Monday morning to meet the bizarre occurrence.

He said the incident was a shock and setback as final year students at the school were preparing for the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) and the absence of electricity in the school would hinder their studies.

He said while investigations were ongoing to unravel the matter, it was important that the school got immediate help to aid teaching and learning.

He, therefore, called on non-governmental organisations and the public to support the school, to enable the JHS students to prepare for their final exams.

Mr Maxwell Divom, the Assemblyman of the Zanlerigu Electoral area said the incident was rare as such occurrences hardly happened in the community.

He said apart from the schools, the alleged thieves also made away with electric fans from the Zanlerigu Fountain Gate Chapel and a solar panel at Wadaa, a suburb of Zanlerigu on that same day.

Mr Divom said the incident had since been reported to the Police and urged the community members to assist the Police with any information relating to the issue.