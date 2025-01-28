Theo Acheampong Calls for Space for Young Appointees in Mahama’s Government

Economist Dr. Theo Acheampong has urged President John Dramani Mahama to allow his young appointees the freedom to work effectively, stressing that political obstacles should be removed to ensure they can make impactful decisions.

In a recent Facebook post, Dr. Acheampong commended the young ministers appointed so far, highlighting the fresh energy and potential they bring to their roles.

He shared his top picks among the appointees, including Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (Finance), Eric Opoku (Food and Agriculture), and John Abdulai Jinapor (Energy and Green Transition), all of whom demonstrated a strong understanding of their respective sectors and proposed solutions that align with Ghana’s needs. Dr. Acheampong noted that this is perhaps the youngest batch of ministers in Ghana’s Fourth Republic, a factor that could inject new energy into the administration.

However, Dr. Acheampong also warned that the young ministers cannot afford to fail, particularly in delivering for the youth of the country. He emphasized that any minister caught up in corruption scandals should face immediate dismissal to reinforce the administration’s commitment to integrity and to avoid undermining public trust.

His comments come amid ongoing conversations about the challenges of governance, particularly the need for the new administration to focus on effective decision-making without political interference. Dr. Acheampong’s post reflects a broader hope that the younger appointees will be given the room they need to succeed and contribute to a more inclusive economy and society.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers on January 22, called on the appointees to serve with humility and commitment. He reminded them that their authority comes from the people of Ghana and urged them to be responsive to the needs and aspirations of the public, emphasizing that tolerance for dissent is essential in a democratic society.