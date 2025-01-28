Theo Acheampong Urges President Mahama to Act Swiftly on Corruption in New Cabinet

Economist Dr. Theo Acheampong has urged President John Dramani Mahama to take immediate and decisive action against any appointees involved in corruption scandals, stressing the importance of leadership in maintaining public trust.

In a Facebook post reacting to the list of ministers appointed by Mahama so far, Acheampong acknowledged that corruption issues are likely to arise but emphasized the critical role the president’s response will play in shaping the government’s integrity.

Acheampong singled out five ministers for their impressive vetting performance, citing their strong understanding of their respective sectors and potential solutions for the country’s challenges. These include Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (Finance), Eric Opoku (Food and Agriculture), Emelia Arthur (Fisheries and Aquaculture), John Abdulai Jinapor (Energy and Green Transition), and Dr. Frank Amoakohene (Ashanti Region). He highlighted the significance of these younger ministers, noting that their appointments may represent the youngest cabinet in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

The economist also expressed hope that the new crop of appointees would rise to the challenge, emphasizing that the country’s youth cannot afford for them to fail. “They must be given room to work by removing political obstacles that hinder effective decision-making,” Acheampong wrote. He further urged Mahama to follow through on his promise to reshuffle or dismiss any minister implicated in corruption, signaling the importance of setting a strong example in tackling graft.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, during the swearing-in ceremony of six new ministers on January 22, called on his appointees to serve with humility, candour, and commitment. He reminded them that they serve at the pleasure of the Ghanaian people, emphasizing the need for public officials to be responsive to citizens’ concerns and aspirations. “The days of tolerance for disrespectful gaslighting by government officials are well and truly over,” Mahama stated, stressing that any administration that takes the people for granted will face consequences.

As Mahama’s cabinet begins its work, the president’s call for integrity and accountability is clear, with Acheampong’s comments underscoring the expectations of both the government and the public in ensuring a clean and effective leadership. The outcome of the president’s actions in the coming months will be closely watched, as Ghanaians expect swift action on corruption and a government committed to delivering on its promises.