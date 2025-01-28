Theo Acheampong Urges Young Ministers to Deliver for Ghana’s Youth

Economist Dr. Theo Acheampong has called on the young ministers appointed to serve in President John Dramani Mahama’s government to rise to the occasion and deliver on their promises, particularly for the youth of Ghana.

In a Facebook post reacting to the list of ministers, Dr. Acheampong expressed his belief that this new generation of leaders cannot afford to fail the young people of the country. He highlighted the importance of the youth-driven focus in the current government’s cabinet, which he noted could be the youngest in the Fourth Republic, based on the median age of the appointees.

Dr. Acheampong’s list of “Top 5 Ministerial Vettings” in no particular order includes: Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (Finance), Eric Opoku (Food and Agriculture), Emelia Arthur (Fisheries and Aquaculture), John Abdulai Jinapor (Energy and Green Transition), and Dr. Frank Amoakohene (Ashanti Region). He emphasized that his rankings were based on the depth of the nominees’ understanding of their sectors and their alignment with the needs of the country, as well as the government’s vision.

The economist encouraged these young ministers to be given the space to work by removing political obstacles that often hinder effective decision-making. He further stressed the significance of accountability, urging President Mahama to take decisive action, including reshuffling or dismissing any appointee involved in corruption scandals, even if it meant a few such incidents might arise.

He concluded his post by reminding the new appointees that the true measure of their success would be seen in the tangible outcomes of their work, stating, “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.” Dr. Acheampong also expressed his hope that Ghana would benefit from a more inclusive economy and society under their leadership.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, during the swearing-in ceremony for six newly appointed ministers on January 22, urged them to serve with humility, candour, and commitment. The ministers sworn in included Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Finance Minister, Dr. Dominic Ayine as Attorney General, John Jinapor as Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Haruna Iddrisu as Education Minister, Eric Opoku as Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minister for Roads and Highways.

President Mahama reminded the ministers that their authority comes from the Ghanaian people and that their service must reflect their aspirations. He emphasized that Ghanaians would no longer tolerate disrespectful behavior from government officials and that any administration that takes the people for granted would face consequences. The president urged the new ministers to be receptive to the views of the people and to remain dedicated to meeting their expectations.