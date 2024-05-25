Theo Allotey Sparks Hope for Black Bombers in Bangkok

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Ghana’s Black Bombers’ flyweight boxer, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, secured victory with a unanimous points decision over his Hungarian counterpart, Bernath Attila, in the 51kg (R64) contest of the Road to Paris, the Ring is the Road, at the second World Qualifying Tournament (WQT) held at the Indoor Arena, Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, earlier in the tournament, Mark Kojovi Ahondjo faced defeat in a unanimous decision against Joseph Kennedy St Pierre from Mauritius in the men’s Super Heavyweight -92+kg category, dashing his hopes for a slot at the Paris 2024 boxing event.

The 23-year-old Leicester-born Ghanaian, based in the UK, displayed promise but ultimately lacked the necessary fortitude for the Road to Paris, the Ring is the Road.

Meanwhile, African Games Gold medalist, Amadu Mohammed, also suffered a setback in his Paris 2024 Olympic Games aspirations, experiencing a stoppage loss to Jose Luis De Lo Santo Feliz of the Dominican Republic in the men’s round of 64 featherweight (57 kg) bout at the ongoing boxing Road to Paris final world qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

With three boxers facing disappointment, the remaining four are tasked with raising the flag of Ghana high. Team leader Mr. Dauda Fuseni remains optimistic about their prospects, expressing confidence in their ability to excel.