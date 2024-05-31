Theo Allotey to Face Chuang Lin in Bangkok Boxing Tournament

The “Road to Paris: The Ring is the Road” Boxing Tournament, serving as the 2nd World Qualifying Tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics, is nearing its final stages at the Huamark Stadium’s Indoor Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghana remains hopeful with two boxers still vying for a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Theo Allotey and Ornella Sathoud continue their quest, even as five of their compatriots have exited the competition.

In the Flyweight (51kg) division, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey is set to face Chuang Lin of China on May 31, 2024. In the Women’s Middleweight (75kg) category, Ornella Sathoud will go up against Aynur Rzayeva of Azerbaijan on June 1, 2024.

Despite the elimination of Amadu Mohammed (Featherweight, 57kg), Joseph Commey (Featherweight, 63.5kg), Henry Malm (Light Middleweight, 71kg), Jonathan Tetteh (Heavyweight, 92kg), and Mark Kojovi Ahondjo (Super Heavyweight, 92+kg), the remaining Ghanaian contenders continue to fight for Olympic qualification.

Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), highlighted the tournament’s significance, noting the participation of 579 of the world’s best amateur boxers and 610 coaches from 133 countries. He emphasized the importance of government investment in amateur boxing to support the development of athletes and enhance their international competitiveness.