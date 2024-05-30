Theo Allotey Wins in Bangkok to Make It to Round of 16

Ghana’s Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey remains the last Black Bomber standing at the Indoor Arena at the Huamark Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after securing a victory today.

The Bronze Medalist from the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar and the 13th African Games has advanced to the Round of 16 in the men’s Flyweight -51Kg category. A product of Coach Dr. Ofori Asare’s Wisdom Boxing Gym, Allotey is now Ghana’s primary hope for a slot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Victory and Upcoming Matches

Allotey triumphed over Anvarzhan Khadzhiev of Kyrgyzstan with a 4-1 split decision, moving him forward to the next stage where he needs to win two more bouts to secure his Olympic qualification. The next key match for Ghana will be in the Women’s Middleweight -75Kg category on June 1, 2024, where Ghana’s Ornella Sathoud will face Aynur Rzayeva from Azerbaijan. Similar to Allotey, Sathoud requires two more victories to qualify for the Olympics.

The Road to Paris

Several Black Bombers have been eliminated from the race to Paris 2024, including Amadu Mohammed (Featherweight – 57Kg), Joseph Commey (Featherweight – 63.5Kg), Henry Malm (Light Middleweight – 71Kg), Jonathan Tetteh (Heavyweight – 92Kg), and Mark Kojovi Ahondjo (Super Heavyweight – 92+kg). Despite these setbacks, Team Leader Dauda Fuseni praised the efforts of the team, acknowledging the high level of motivation among other teams and expressing gratitude to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President and the Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Evans Bobie, for their support in Bangkok.

“We have learned a lot. Others have gone a long way ahead, and we have to step up and be various with the game because it is serious business,” Fuseni commented in a telephone conversation.

Optimism for Olympic Qualification

Jojo Ephson, Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), remains optimistic about Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics. He assured, “It has been a very tough route to Paris 2024, but we are on course from Dakar, Senegal to Italy to Bangkok, Thailand. One or two will make it.”

As the competition progresses, Ghana’s boxing community continues to rally behind their athletes, hopeful that their hard work and determination will earn them a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.