Theodosia Okoh hockey turf set to be completed soon

The Theodosia Okoh hockey turf is almost completed after months of renovation.

The reconstruction is line with the association’s preparations towards the hosting of the 2022 Hockey Africa cup of Nations in January.

The Ghana Hockey Association led by it’s president, Dr. Ben K.D Asante has also outlined plans of constructing four additional Turfs across the country.

The senior national men team who began their quest for the ultimate had an official test match today to ascertain the readiness of the turf.

In an interview with a former captain and a member of the current technical staff, Saliya Nsalbini stated that the surface of the turf is good albeit not fully completed.

“The nature is good but is ufortunate that there are a lot of patches on it due to the shipments and other problems, and the constructor is new to these things but there is still more room for improvement.

“It is a water turf pitch so they all have the same things compared to the previous one, the texture of the turf is ok but it is not done yet so they will work on it,” he said.

The hostels and administration blocks including offices and dressing rooms are also set to be renovated.