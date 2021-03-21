Mama Atrato II, the Queenmother of Ho-Dome, has earned a meritorious award from the Spirit Divinity College and Theological Seminary, West Africa, for her contributions to society.

The Seminary, an educational unit of the Word and Spirit Ministries World Wide Inc., recognised the “outstanding achievement in the society and assistance to women and children development in our communities,” at an ordination and award ceremony held in Ho.

Mama Atrato is a retired Superintendent of Police and had led the affairs of women and children of the Asogli State.

She had also chaired the Board of the Ho Nurses Training College for eight years and led an effort in the procurement of dialysis machines for the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Mama Atrato facilitated the establishment of school infrastructure, and supported women economic empowerment through the provision of soap making and other vocational training skills.

She told the Ghana News Agency that the Seminary efforts to identify and celebrate achievers in society was uncommon and must, therefore, be supported to encourage more people.

Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, the Divisional Chief of Ho-Dome and Awafiaga of Asogli State, was recognised for his support for the development of cultural heritage.

Lt. Col. Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commander of the 66th Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, was recognized for his long-standing service and assistance to Churches and the less privileged.

Also, Mrs Victoria Letsa, CEO of AVL Holdings Limited, was cited for her achievements and contributions towards the development of Churches and women of the society.

Rev. Johnson Avulete, a former Deputy Volta Regional Minister, received recognition for the growth of Churches while Mr Joe Vistus Ayivor, an established entrepreneur in Ho, was also awarded.

The Seminary also celebrated Rev. Winfred K Afenyo, who had served the Evangelical Presbyterian Church as a Pastor for several decades and now CEO of Press On Empowerment Ministries, a Christian non-profit.

Others included Rev. Prophet Modestus Bleboo, founder and General Overseer of Rhema Anointing Mission International, who was recognised for serving God’s Ministry for 40 years, and also Mr Michael Ozioko, a Nigerian businessman based in the Volta region and who heads the Igbo community in Ho.

The Seminary was established in Lagos, Nigeria, and is affiliated with Thomas A-Becket University, USA.

Bishop Professor Okechy Gilbert, President of the Seminary, said the dream was to establish an institution that would support the government’s fight against crime among the youth, provide skills and missionary training.

“It is the Word of God that can transform people to be better citizens and give hope to the hopeless,” he stated.

Over 30 candidates, who completed Masters, Degree and Diploma Courses, were ordained.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who was the special guest of honour, said the work of God’s Kingdom must always be supported and charged beneficiaries of the Seminary’s work to perform greater works for God.

He said the government supported the ministry and would help realise its quest for a better society.

Togbe Howusu, Lt-Col Sarpong Appiah, Rev Avulete, Mr Ayivor received Excellence awards while seven recipients received professional and doctorate awards.