Theophilus Allotey Wins Opening Fight in Olympic Qualifier

Ghana’s Flyweight boxer, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey won on a unanimous point decision against his Hungarian opponent Bernath Attila in the 51kg (R64) contest at the second World Qualifying Tournament (WQT) at the Indoor Arena, Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand.

Earlier Mark Kojovi Ahondjo lost unanimous to his opponent Joseph Kennedy St Pierre from Mauritius in the men’s Super Heavyweight -92+kg at the ongoing final Olympic Qualifiers.

The 23-year-old Leicester born UK based Ghanaian showed promise but lacked the will power for the Road to Paris.

African Games gold medallist, Amadu Mohammed’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games dreams fell through following a stoppage loss to Jose Luis De Lo Santo Feliz of Dominican Republic in men’s round of 64 featherweight (57 kg) bout at the ongoing boxing Road to Paris final world qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.