Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, last man standing at African Olympic Qualifiers

In 2022 he was dropped for no reasonable reason when Ghana was preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Currently he is the only boxer out of 12 Ghanaians who entered for the African Olympic Games Qualifiers to Paris 2024. He will fight this evening for a final slot.

Allotey comes from Coach Dr. Ofori Asare’s Wisdom Boxing Gym, and regarded as a gem.

He started boxing at a very tender age, passed through the juvenile stage, worked as a Rocket, now a Bomber and has been tipped for greatness.

Today he takes on Tunisian, Ala Zidi in the Semi Final of the Olympic Games Qualifier, a win will take him to the final and he is on the flight to Paris.

So far, Allotey has been impressive, winning all his bouts in style and excellence. He has distinguished himself and will deserve the SWAG Amateur Boxer of the year.

According to Dr. Asare, Allotey is destined for greatness because he is one of the cool, calm and obedient boxers, he does not play with his boxing as a game, sport or business.

He is determined, dedicated and focused to achieve, so the whole of Ghana must support him in prayers to clinch victory today and join the Olympic train.

Friends of Boxing (FOB) and the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) wish him all the best.