Ghana’s Super Bantamweight champion, Theophilus Tetteh who faces South Africa’s Ayabonga Sonjica for the vacant IBF Africa Junior Featherweight title on April 24, 2021 in the Rumble Africa Promotions event has promised to win in style.

“I am going to South Africa to show them the Ghanaian style of boxing, I am not only going to win, but display the Akotoku skills to prove that Ghana is the best boxing nation in Africa” he told Yours Truly at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday.

The handsome humble boxer and his coach Suleiman Martey were supposed to leave Accra for South Africa on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

According to experienced Coach Martey, they have really prepared and hope to give South Africans a real fight.

He said they cannot say whether they are winning by knock out or on points, but the IBF African belt is coming to Ghana, and it will pave way for bigger fights.

Ghana’s Theophilus Tetteh is one of the international guests on the bill at the Boardwalk Casino PE.

The sleek sensational boxer from Bukom said the home boy Ayabonga Sonjica is not up to his standard, and he cannot wait to bring the title to the people who eat, drink and sleep.

The main bout will see the IBF elimination for World Jnr. flyweight title fight over 12rds between Sivenathi Nontshinga (RSA) and Cristian Araneta (Phillipines).

The main supporting bout will see WBO International Jnr bantamweight title fight over 12rds involving Yanga Sigqibo(SA ) against Jerald Paclar (Phillipines).

There would be the Republic of South Africa and vacant WBO Global flyweight title fight over 12 rounds between Jackson Chauke (champion and challenger (GP) vs Luyanda Ntwanambe(D/village challenger).

Lerato Dlamini (RSA) will clash with Hassan Milanzi (Zimbabwe ) in a Featherweight contest.

The event is spiced with a Jnr lightweight female bout over 6rds between Nozipho Bell (PE) and Asandiswa Nxokwana (EL).

A Flyweight undercard will see Lusizo Manzana (Mthatha) vs Thembelani Nxoshe (M’sane) and a Jnr lightweight over 6rds between Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi (M’sane) vs Mandlenkosi Sibuso(GP).

Match Maker Michael Baron Quartey of Global Boxing Stars / UBA Representative in Ghana said Theophilus Tetteh can not afford to lose this chance which is going to propel him into the world ranks.