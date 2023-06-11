Theosalt School of Ministry graduates 15 students

The Theosalt School of Ministry, a Ho-based Practical Theological Institute, has graduated it’s second batch of 15 students and presented them with certificates.

The students had a six-month intensive training in Ministerial Ethics, Christian Leadership, Christian Doctrine, Homiletic, Evangelism and Mission.

The rest are Hermeneutics, ICT, Marriage, Five Fold Ministry and Church Administration.

The first batch saw the graduation of 31 students.

Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony at Ho-Ahoe Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Evangelical Central Chapel in the Ho Municipality, Rev. Godson Kwaku Bodza, the President of Theosalt School of Ministry, said sound Theological Education was essential for building the capacity of the present and future workforce for global evangelism.

He said Theological Education was the foundation for Christian mission and that sound Theological Education was important for building and equipping the capacity of the present and future ministerial workforce for global harvest.

Rev. Bodza, who is also the Lead Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Evangelical Central Chapel, said Theological Education was important in the 21st Century as it helped equip the ministerial workforce for the eleventh-hour global harvest.

He said it was because of this that Theosalt School of Ministry existed to supplement other Theological Education Institutions in the building, training, and equipping of folks to assist the local church in its Mission Agenda in Fulfilling Mission Dei, the Mission of God.

The Man of God, advised the graduands to impact the generation by winning souls into the Kingdom of God, bringing healing and deliverance to those who are bound, bringing sight to those who are blinded by the kingdom of darkness and bringing joy and peace to those who are mourning.

Rev. Bodza said they also ought to change attitudes, behaviours and mindsets leading to transformation of the masses; leading souls into heaven and bringing glory to God.

Bishop Dr. Joe Olley, the Head Pastor of the Life Celebration Assembly Church, said every Christian must be an amateur theologian to know more about God and that was the foundation for Christianity.

Bishop Dr. Olley, who was the Guest Speaker and spoke under the theme: “Service, the Key to the Top,” said “we are in an era where titles are overtaking service and that is an error.”

He said though titles were good, that should be replaced by service as service is the key to the top.

Bishop Dr Olley said if one serves his father and the father prays for him, then he prospers.

He charged the graduands to be committed to the service of God, avoid chasing material things and it shall be well with them.

He said as they ventured into ministerial works, opportunities would abound, so they should utilize it to support God’s work.

Bishop Olley urged them to be holy as holiness sustains and protects.

He also advised them to make good friends, share notes and envy no one during ministration.

Mrs Charlotte Bodza, the Vice-President of Theosalt School of Ministry, giving background to the school, said it started as an off shoot of Theosalt Agape Centre, now Theosalt Ministries International at Salaga in the Savanna Region in the year 2018.

She said it was birthed out of a burden for Church growth through capacity building.

Mrs Bodza said it has trained over 80 people in that region since its birth.

The Vice President said when they were transferred to Ho, they sold the idea, and it was accepted, and the school started in January 2022.

She said the school has come to stay to impact Ho community and beyond.

Mrs Bodza said society needed leaders, who are aware of critical world issues that challenge our faith and are ready and willing to confront these issues with Biblical Principles and the Power of the Holy Spirit and as well expand the Kingdom of God.

The graduands were awarded Certificates with the Most Punctual Award going to Mr. Wisdom Kordzoga, while Ms Jacqueline Bam and Madam Vivian Coffie took the Best Performing and Best Behave students Awards.

Mr. Kordzoga, who is visually impaired person, expressed gratitude to the management of the school for recognising him and pledged to encourage other Persons with Disabilities to follow-suit.