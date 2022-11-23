There are no plans for the deployment of UK troops in Ghana.

There are no plans for the deployment of the United Kingdom (UK) troops in Ghana.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the UK recognized the security challenges faced by West Africa countries and emphasized its continued intent to support the region in restoring peace and stability.

It said there was an article in the UK’s Daily Telegraph that inaccurately suggested that the UK troops might deploy to Ghana.

It said the UK had long standing training partnership with the Ghanaian armed forces, and stands ready to assist.

“There are no plans for any more and any future plans to support Ghana whether bilaterally or as part of the Accra Initiative would be solely at the request of the Government of Ghana,” the statement said.