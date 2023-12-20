There is a bright future for health care delivery in Volta region – Dr. Djokoto

Dr. Senanu Djokoto, Deputy Director of Health Services in the Volta Region has assured of positive prospects for health delivery in the Region.

He said heath delivery had been progressive, and that the medium term development plans produced improvement year.

Dr. Djokoto was speaking at a Risk Communication Committee meeting in Ho, and said investments in health systems had not been in vain.

He also said the Ghana Health Service placed a premium on its network of practice, adding that the Government’s ambitious district hospital was a major improvement of access to health service.

“The health of Volta is gradually improving, and its giving hope and motivation to many in the coming year”.

He however said there still existed some “gaps to be filled”, and spoke on the high incident of death from non-communicable diseases – diabetes, hypertension, etc, which were still high.

He said it would require the efforts of all to address, and advised to consider diet, excrcises, and regular checkups, which he said were “very important”.

“There is certainly good prospects for the Volta Health Directorate in 2024 and we are looking forward to working with everybody”.

The multi sectorial committee has heads of various organisations including traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations and media as members.

There were reports on the flood situation in the Region related to health, and also on sanitation and related matters in the communities and safe havens.

Dr. Dzokoto commended stakeholders for their efforts through a tumultuous year, saying that“so much has been achieved, and asked to help promote road safety during the yuletide.