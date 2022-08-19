There is a lot to benefit from Adjarra-Ketu South sister-city relationship – Dzifa Gomashie

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, has said there is a lot to benefit from the sister-city relationship being formed between Adjarra Municipality in Benin and Ghana’s Ketu South.

She said the two municipalities had similar cultures, which could be promoted to facilitate opportunities for creative artists from both Ketu South and Adjarra.

“Our food, ‘eworkple’ in particular, is a staple they have also. So, when you go to Benin restaurants, they serve akple, adding, “these are things we have in common.”

Madam Gomashie said, “Culture, which refers to food, language, dressing and other things that identify a person, just creates opportunities for you to find your source of livelihood. For the creative arts, it’s not only in dance, song or playing instruments. It’s in every other domain within the cultural space.”

The MP spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a ceremony held at the residence of Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, to welcome a delegation from Adjarra Municipality led by the Mayor, Mr Germian Sourou Wanvoegbe to Ketu South.

The delegation, which included Ms Abena Agyeiwaa Kumi, Head of Chancery in Benin, would also visit some districts in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

Madam Gomashie, the acting Chairperson of the Ewe Commission of the African Union, which has Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria as members, said it was important that while these countries protected their territorial boundaries and sovereignty, they must not lose sight of the things that “hold the Ewe culture together.”

Torgbui Fiti V was happy about the visit by the delegation and hinted that as part of the 2022 Godigbeza, an annual festival of the people of Aflao, he would in November lead some of his chiefs and people on a tour to some towns and communities in Togo and Benin.

The communities would include Kome, Saxoe, Agbome, Savalou, and Notsie which are important places in the history of the people.

He said the tour would also see his delegation visit Adjarra Municipality due to the relationship being built and expressed hope it would mark the beginning of good things, especially on the cultural side between the two municipalities.

Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, welcomed the Adjarra delegation to the Municipality and said aside from the Kotoka International Airport, Ketu South “is the next gateway” through which to get to Ghana from her east.

Mr Wanvoegbe, the Mayor, appreciated the hospitality of the people of Ketu South and said the partnership held great potential for the two municipalities in the areas of agriculture, culture and tourism promotion.