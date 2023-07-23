There Is A Thin Line Between Political Loyalty And Political Stupidity: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

First and foremost, let me state that, just like a coward cannot inherit the Kingdom of God as stated in Revelation 21:8, we the members of NPP cannot use any cowardice attitude to break the 8year cycle curse.

We have to be bold, courageous, fearless and speak truth to Akufo-Addo’s Government so it wakes up from the slumber, speed up the economic recovery process and properly behave in a manner acceptable to the Ghanaian people.

Let’s stop attacking Presidential Aspirants who decide to speak the truth and the reality on the ground to the corridors of Power.

While John Mahama is still not a viable alternative to most Ghanaian voters, the ability of the Presidential Aspirants to pinpoint the weaknesses of Akufo-Addo’s Government and offer positive alternative solutions to address those weakness will generate some confidence in the Ghanaian voters to the effect that, not all NPP members support some of the errors and inefficiencies of Akufo-Addo’s Government.

Any bad decision of Akufo-Addo’s Government automatically weakens the chances of the 10 Presidential Aspirants especially the Vice-President who is also the political godson of the President.

Your Excellency, President Akufo-Addo, respectfully, you need to wake up, sit up and start getting your governance decisions right before 2024 general election if indeed you are serious about handing over power to another NPP Government. The many cowards, sycophants, bootlickers and fake loyalists who claim to be more loyal to you are really the ones creating a bad image for your Government, and eroding all the gains your Government made between 2017-2020.

Truth be told, from 2021 to this date in 2023, the performance of our Government has been very disappointing with regards to the expectations and benchmark set by Ghanaians.

The NPP still has the “MEN” but unfortunately the Akufo-Addo’s Government in the name of “Loyalty and Disloyalty” is not making good use of these MEN that the New Patriotic Party proud itself with.

We still have 17 months to do things right and change the narrative so that Ghanaians would believed in the Elephant Symbol ahead of the 2024 general election.

To the Party and Government Communication Machinery, “there is a thin line between Political Loyalty and Political Stupidity”. It is NOT every negative issue concerning the Government that you are supposed to defend.

Some Issues are indefensible. In order not to look stupid in the eyes of Ghanaians, let’s endeavor to constructively criticize the Government when the Government gets its decision wrong.

Ghanaians are too sensible and sophisticated to distinguish between wrong and right judgements.

Sometimes, good parents dissociate themselves from the terrible sins and errors of their children to gain public or societal respect.

Ghanaians love NPP (the Parent) but majority of them are either disappointed or getting frustrated with the conduct of some of the appointees and decisions of Akufo-Addo’s Government (“Children of NPP”).

The leadership, National Secretariat, Council of Elders, National Council and Parliamentary Group of NPP need to have the necessary courage, boldness and the audacity to properly checkmark and checkmate the Akufo-Addo-led Government so it behaves properly in a manner acceptable by the Ghanaian people.