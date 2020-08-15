The Tema Sakumo Wulormor, Nuumo Ashiboye Kofi ll, has celebrated what he says is a cordial relationship that the Tema Traditional council has with President Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah.

“No one person can do it all and that is why when somebody or some people do some, you give the due acknowledgement. We are having our roads fixed, our children are benefiting from Free SHS and when coronavirus attacked, our government came to cushion us. We are grateful for all that.

“But even more, we are happy with the respect that the two important personalities have shown to our elders in Tema. We are very cordial with Carlos Ahenkorah and President Akufo-Addo, there is no doubt about it.”

Nuumo Ashiboye Kofi II, was speaking at the sidelines of a donation programme, Mr Ahenkorah and his Tema East counterpart, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover made to the Tema Traditional Council towards this year’s edition of the Homowo festival at the Harbour city.

He said the President and the MP were resourceful in respect of Tema and that the traditional Council could only hope for more future collaboration with them for Tema to benefit.

They donated cartons of drinks, food items and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Chiefs and people of Tema.

Nuumo Ashiboye Kofi ll praised Carlos Ahenkorah for the gesture saying the MP’s respect for tradition had shown through whenever Tema had a commemoration on her hands.

“This is not the first time that the MP for Tema West has shown such a respectful gesture to our people and our tradition, and we are happy to have such cordiality with him and also the President,” Nuumo Ashiboye said.

Meanwhile, Ahenkorah said that the donation was simply in keeping with the tradition of honouring the elders of Tema.

“I am also from a royal family and therefore cultured in the proper way to deal with our fathers and mothers. This donation is just a token of my respect for our rich tradition in Tema,”

The Tema West MP was accompanied by his colleague MP and Parliamentary Candidate for Tema East, Titus-Glover who also enjoys massive support in his constituency because of his great achievements as well as the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central, Hanson Nii Noi Nortey.