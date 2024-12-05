‘There Is Hope for Ghana’ Ahead of Elections’ – Ghana Evangelical Society Declares

The Ghana Evangelical Society (GES) has assured citizens of God’s divine peace and guidance as the nation approaches the December 7 general elections.

Addressing a press conference at the International Press Centre in Accra, Rev. Fred B. Dadson, Assistant Leader of the Society, emphasized Ghana’s spiritual identity as a chosen nation under God’s rule.

Speaking under the theme “There Is Hope for Ghana,” Rev. Dadson urged Ghanaians to remain calm and assured, declaring that God is in control of the nation’s affairs.

Quoting scripture, he stated, “Peace be unto you, O Ghana. Peace to the nation and goodwill towards all citizens.”

Ghana, A Chosen Nation

Rev. Dadson highlighted Ghana’s spiritual destiny as a “Beulah land” and the “Star of Africa,” asserting that the country’s redemption as a nation under God’s divine plan is irreversible.

He declared, “Ghana shall not return to the control of powers of darkness anymore. As long as He lives, Ghana belongs to Him.”

Concerns About Ashanti Region

The Society raised specific concerns about the Ashanti Region, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to maintain peace in the area.

According to Rev. Dadson, individuals with malicious intentions have entered the region intending to disrupt the elections.

“The Lord calls on those plotting wickedness in the Ashanti Region to repent. For, as the scriptures say, ‘It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment,’” he warned, referencing Hebrews 9:27.

A Call for Hope and Repentance

The press conference also served as a call for national unity and repentance. Rev. Dadson reminded Ghanaians of God’s sovereignty, stating, “I AM GOD. I do not need the counsel or opinions of men to fulfill My purposes.”

The Society assured the public that Ghana’s future is bright under God’s guidance. “Ghana will flourish. Ghana will prosper in His hands. She will shine as a crown of glory, and the nations of the world will marvel at what God will do for Ghana.”

Elections Will Be Peaceful

The GES concluded with a prophecy of peace and stability for the upcoming elections.

“The peace God has breathed upon this nation stands secure. Ghana shall know peace during the elections and afterwards. Let Ghana be at peace, for her times and seasons of glory are here.”

The message from the Ghana Evangelical Society comes as a timely assurance amid the tensions surrounding the elections, urging citizens to trust in divine providence for the future of the nation.

By Prosper Agbenyega